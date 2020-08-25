Boston Medical Center trauma surgeon Dr. Tracey Dechert is used to tragedy. She has to rush into operating rooms to perform complex surgeries on people who've been in terrible accidents or shot, or have suffered other trauma and the outcome isn't always good. But when she oversaw a COVID-19 intensive care unit at BMC for a couple of months, she was overwhelmed by the quiet of the floor. Patients were walled off in their rooms, alone, with no family. Dechert and her colleagues had to cover themselves from head to toe in personal protective equipment to enter the rooms and approach the patients. "It's just something so sad and eerie — even when you do touch them, it's through, you know, gowns and gloves and hats and masks," Dechert said. "And it's almost as if it's not as human. And that is disturbing." It was impossible for her to leave the sadness and grief behind, even after her 12-hour shifts ended.

"It was pretty awful," Dechert recalled. "The patients I was taking care of, most of them died. ... It was so many, all at the same time, all from the same disease. ... Normally we do have patients who are getting better, and they're the ones that keep us going and get us through the tough patients who maybe don't get better. ... So you had no little thing to hang onto to keep you going, and then that just builds." When she woke up on days she was working in the COVID ICU, Dechert said, she felt "dread." "It was depressing to ... think all the work we are doing wasn't helping enough people," she said. "It helped some, for sure. But ... it was tough to keep going back in. "And then you're getting tired because you're working so hard," she added. "So then it seems like as you get more tired, you get more discouraged. You know, it kind of builds on itself. ... You can be exhausted emotionally. That actually feels physical." 'A Pandemic Of Mental Health Issues' Some health care professionals are worried the immense stress and grief that nurses, physicians and other front line medical workers are experiencing will lead to a wave of mental health issues among people in the field. Published research on the impact of the pandemic on health care workers in the U.S. is very limited at this point. Some surveys have found significant rates of acute stress, depressive symptoms and anxiety during this and other outbreaks. Research in China points to considerable distress among medical workers caring for COVID-19 patients. A study in Italy found female health care workers experienced more heightened psychological effects than males. A member of the medical staff treats a patient who is wearing helmet-based ventilator in a COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas. (Go Nakamura/Getty Images) Dr. Beth Lown, chief medical officer at The Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare in Boston, said she's hearing accounts of "tremendous psychological distress" in the industry, particularly among those directly taking care of people with COVID-19 or working in emergency departments. "There is this phenomenon that occurs [that] experts in trauma have described, where at the beginning [of a large-scale medical event], there's a heroic and a sort of a honeymoon phase where people do rush forward to want to help. And we certainly have seen that," Lown explained. "But then the longer the disaster persists, people over the course of time will start to become demoralized, disillusioned, even despairing, and start to really spiral down." She said she fears health workers will face "a pandemic of mental health issues and crises," including medical professionals leaving the industry and higher risks of suicide and post-traumatic stress disorder. The Schwartz Center offers seminars and support services to highlight and increase the compassionate side of the care medical workers give — both toward patients and toward themselves. Several hundred medical institutions in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand take part in the organization's Schwartz Rounds program. Workers at the hospitals and clinics get trained to facilitate sessions in which colleagues share stories regarding the emotional, human side of their medical cases and how their patients, the patients' families and they themselves have been affected. A Schwartz Rounds session at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama in 2015. (Courtesy The Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare) During the coronavirus crisis, the sessions have switched from in-person to virtual. Some of the meetings have had upwards of 800 health care workers from a particular institution gathered on Zoom or another online platform to share their experiences and feelings, according to the Schwartz Center. Subjects range from navigating loss, grief and uncertainty to concerns over bringing the coronavirus into one's home. Dr. Lown, who has hosted multiple Schwartz Rounds sessions at Mt. Auburn Hospital during the pandemic, said many medical practitioners are expressing a feeling of being "de-skilled" in the face of COVID-19. "I remember talking to a palliative care physician colleague who said one of the things she's [normally] most proud of is her ability to prognosticate and to communicate that in a caring and compassionate way with family members," Lown said. "And that just was completely impossible [with COVID-19] because of the uncertainty ... in terms of prognosis. No one could really predict who is going to survive and and who was not." Dechert, who will be a presenter in a Schwartz Rounds session for BMC employees in early September, can relate. Although certain aspects of coronavirus complications such as pneumonia are very familiar to doctors, she pointed out, there are many facets of the disease that are different from anything they've previously encountered. "So as you're caring for the patients, you're kind of figuring that out as you go," she said. "That's not usually a way we practice medicine, of course. So that feels uncomfortable for us because it's not how we trained and not how we practice."

"Something's changed and something still is not right, or it's just kind of forever altered after going through COVID ... Things I'm really passionate about and I love to do, the passion is not quite there."