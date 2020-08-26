CommonHealth
Health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic are confronting a disease they are only starting to understand, and suffering they often can’t alleviate. That as they work long hours, and put their health and their families’ health at risk.
WBUR’s All Things Considered examines the mental health toll this has taken on health care workers.
This is the second of a two-part series. To hear the first part, and to read more about the issue, click here.
This segment airs on August 26, 2020.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Lynn Jolicoeur Producer/Reporter
Lynn Jolicoeur is the field producer for WBUR's All Things Considered. She also reports for the station's various local news broadcasts.
