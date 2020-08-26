Health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic are confronting a disease they are only starting to understand, and suffering they often can’t alleviate. That as they work long hours, and put their health and their families’ health at risk.

WBUR’s All Things Considered examines the mental health toll this has taken on health care workers.

This is the second of a two-part series. To hear the first part, and to read more about the issue, click here.