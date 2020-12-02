It's too soon to tell whether Thanksgiving gatherings last week could set back the state's efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

State health officials say they're watching closely for early warning signs of a post-Thanksgiving spike. And they're trying to crunch those numbers before Christmas and New Year's, when people are likely to try to gather again.

Sam Scarpino, an assistant professor of network science who heads Northeastern University's Emergent Epidemics Lab, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.