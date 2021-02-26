Just over a month ago, an 8-year-old boy from Jamaica Plain was brought to the Emergency Department at Boston Children's Hospital.

He was in mental health crisis and had just had an outburst at home. It was severe, but it wasn't unusual.

When they arrived at Children's Hospital, doctors wanted to admit him. And that started the odyssey they're still on.

If he had broken his leg, or had a bad case of pneumonia, the hospital likely could have admitted him right away. But he needed a behavioral health bed, and there were none available — not in Boston or anywhere in the state.

So the little boy languished. He spent five nights stuck in the emergency department. Finally, the hospital moved him to a regular medical floor at Children's.

Thirty-three days later, he was still there. And he's still waiting to get proper care for his mental health condition, in an inpatient psychiatric unit.

The problem's known as "boarding."

WBUR's All Things Considered spoke with the child's mother and medical experts on the problem, and what the state should do to reducing boarding.