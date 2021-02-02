It happened on one of Dr. Jesse Rideout's recent shifts in the emergency department at Tufts Medical Center, just as it's happened so many times before at hospitals across Massachusetts. A young woman — a college student — came to the ER in mental health crisis. She had just returned to school from holiday break and was struggling with some newfound pressures related to the pandemic, Rideout said. "She did have underlying depression," he said. "But ... lack of sleep, lack of eating and thoughts of harming herself sort of brought her in in a crisis mode>" But the hospital couldn't get her what she needed after her initial assessment: a bed in an inpatient psychiatric unit. "It was several days waiting for a bed to open up," Rideout recalled. For many people in the grip of a mental health crisis, the fastest way to get help is to go to a hospital emergency room. But according to data collected by the Massachusetts College of Emergency Physicians (MACEP) — of which Rideout is president — when those patients need to be admitted to an inpatient psychiatric unit, the process can be painfully slow; and wait times are getting worse. That means patients often must stay in the ER for many hours — or even days — before they're admitted or are transferred to another hospital that can admit them. Doctors refer to it as emergency department, or ED, "boarding." Data MACEP provided to WBUR — from its recent biannual point-in-time survey, to which 70% of Massachusetts hospitals responded — show that on Jan. 18, there were 244 people boarding in hospital EDs across the state while awaiting inpatient beds for behavioral health care. The data show the patients had boarded for an average of 53 hours per person. For pediatric behavioral health patients alone, the average wait was even longer: 59 hours. And the total number of hours psychiatric patients had boarded in emergency departments was 10,527 -- the highest total MACEP had ever recorded, according to Rideout.

The problem of ED boarding is long-standing and happens at community hospitals and large academic medical centers, he told WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins. "Looking over the past 10 years of data that we've collected, it is fairly demoralizing to see [that] despite all of our efforts — despite the fact that it's a well-known problem — that things are not getting better," Rideout said. "In fact, the trends are definitely getting worse." In the pandemic, Rideout said, hospitals have even fewer available behavioral health beds because psych units have to reserve a small percentage of beds for isolation in case any patients test positive for the coronavirus. And, he added, increased demand because of mental health struggles brought on or intensified by the pandemic is putting extra strain on the system. "We see a lot of patients that, you know, are having challenges, understandably, coping with the stress of a pandemic," he said. "We're seeing increased depression — both in adults and significant amounts in children — increased anxiety, increased use of substance[s], exacerbating underlying psychiatric illnesses." Some patients who are boarding — awaiting inpatient beds — are moved into hallways because ED rooms they were in are needed by other patients, Rideout pointed out. "You feel sort of helpless not being able to initiate the group therapy and then the various psychiatric treatments that are necessary," he said. "And, you know, each of our shifts, as we sort of move from one doctor to the next to the next ... we're essentially saying the same thing: 'This patient continues to wait for a bed.' " The MACEP data shows that on Jan. 18, on average, 25% of ED beds at any given hospital were filled by patients who were set to be admitted to inpatient psychiatric units but had to wait for beds. That's consistent with what was found last January. But it represents a notable increase from the several years prior.