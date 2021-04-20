Many Parents Want Their Teens To Get The COVID Vaccine. Others Aren't So Sure

Starting this week, all teenagers 16 and older in Massachusetts became eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine, and the shots may soon be approved for even younger children.

While some parents are eager to get their children vaccinated, others are skeptical.

Becky Bailey, of Amesbury, is among those hoping to get her teen a vaccine appointment as soon as possible. She pre-registered her 16-year-old daughter last week, and plans to look online at other sites, too.

"I'll call [the town vaccine clinic], I'll try CVS... [it's] a multi-pronged approach to find her a vaccine," she said.

Bailey says her daughter is eager to get the shot, as she wants to get a part-time job and in-person school resumes later this month.

"Her getting back out into the public and being exposed particularly to that younger age group which seems to be having an uptick in cases, I think it's one of those things that will make you feel more comfortable," she said.

Jennifer Freeman, of Amesbury, snagged vaccine appointments for her teenage sons at a town clinic for those who work in the food industry, over the weekend.

"Everybody knows that trying to get an appointment is like trying to get concert tickets," Freeman said. "So it was really exciting to know they'll be protected."

Jennifer Freeman, center right, son Matt, husband Doug and son Andrew at the Lower Merrimack Valley regional vaccine clinic, where the elder Freemans both volunteer. The teens were able to get vaccinated over the weekend. (Courtesy Jennifer Freeman)

But not all parents feel the same way, despite state health data showing that more than 2,600 15-19-year-olds tested positive for the coronavirus over the past two weeks — and studies showing the vaccine is safe for older teens and adults.

Rachel Yovan, of Dudley, feels that not enough is known about the vaccines, so her teenagers will not be getting one.

"I think that I would rather take my chances with COVID," Yovan said. "Until we know long term effects from this, I don't think it's worth the risk. I think we're healthy enough to fight it off on our own. So I guess I'm thinking — don't fix something that's not broken."

For teens planning to attend college in the fall, it may be a requirement, as more colleges and universities across the country announce they will mandate the shots.