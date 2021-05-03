Health Care Workers Turn To Military Techniques To Deal With Trauma

It was early in the pandemic last year when Dr. Joshua Morganstein started receiving calls from military veterans who were staffing hospitals. They were calling to tell him how part of their combat training was helpful in dealing with the stress of fighting COVID-19.

Morganstein, the assistant director at the Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress in Maryland, said likening COVID to fighting a war is true in a lot of ways.

"You're going into a situation that is extremely stressful, that is likely to go on for an extended period of time and is going to involve situations that are dangerous," he told WBUR.

But there are differences. Health care workers had to fight a battle there was no training for. American soldiers train for wars.

"We can see our enemies when we go into battle. We know when we've been injured," Morganstein said. "And we don't worry about the enemy coming home and killing our family."

For over a year, health care workers have been combating an invisible enemy, worried they could bring the danger home to their loved ones. And for that length of time, Morganstein has been working with hospitals to create, what the military calls Combat Operational Stress Control. It's an approach that emphases early intervention to reduce stress, improve well-being and decrease the chance of people burning out.

Nurses care for a COVID-19 positive patient at UMass Memorial Hospital on Dec. 4, 2020 in Worcester, Massachusetts. (Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images)

Morganstein personally has experience with the military's approach to reducing stress.

In 2009, Morganstein — a member of the Air Force — was deployed to Afghanistan as the lead psychiatrist for soldiers. There, he got paired up with someone called a "battle buddy." Each was charged with looking after their buddy's mental and physical health.

Now, during the pandemic, hospitals have been asking him how to apply the same concept with health care workers.

Morganstein believes hospitals can use the same strategy to help health care workers deal with the pandemic by pairing them with a colleague to check on their well-being.

"I think there are three main areas someone can quickly ask about: How are things at home? How are things at work? And how are you sleeping?"

Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) is one of the latest hospitals to start a battle buddy program. Dr. Kerri Palamara is a physician at MGH and also helms a group there called the Workplace Well-Being Collaborative. And there was a moment last year when things became overwhelming.

"I felt like no matter what, I couldn't give enough of myself to any of the people who needed me," Palamara said. "I remember it was one of those 'How's the week going?' and I was like 'I'm drowning. I am absolutely drowning. And I haven't had a day off, but I feel like I can't take a day off because I'm so overwhelmed.'"