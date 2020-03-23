For some Boston area colleges and universities, this is already the second week of experimenting with teaching what were in-person courses at a distance.

They are having mixed results.

"It's hard," said Julia Marshall, a graduate student in criminology at Suffolk University. She worries that many of her classmates won't be able to keep up with their education online. "I personally have a really hard time with online learning, which is part of the reason I went to an in-person program, so it's a big adjustment. I don't think it's sustainable.

"People might not have constant access to WiFi. If things change with people's jobs, they might not have the same availability. They might be pressed to work whatever hours they're given instead of being available during class time."

Some courses require labs. That's the case with a graduate class Josh Galloway is teaching. He's a professor of chemical engineering at Northeastern University. He said one drawback of teaching remotely is that he's not able to run a lab.

"Best case scenario: I think we teach this way through the rest of the semester, and then, in the summer, it's better," said Galloway.

Others are more optimistic.

"We are learning a lot," said Adil Najam, dean of Boston University's Pardee School of Global Studies.

This is not the first time Najam has had to shut down a university. In his last job, in his second week, he had to close a university in Pakistan for the first time in its history, because of another epidemic: dengue.

Najam worries about what will happen at BU in a few weeks. He predicts screen fatigue will come very quickly. And students and faculty have to perform in environments not conducive to learning and teaching.

"Students but also faculty have to perform their work in an environment not conducive to that," said Najam. "The student's home is not constructed as a classroom. My faculty's apartment where they kid is also out of school is not meant to be the place from where they teach. That stress might add up, as it would depending on what happens with the virus itself."

At BU, Chris Dellarocas is in charge of coordinating the university's move to remote teaching. He said professors are finding the transition easier than they thought it would be, but he sees one potential problem. In order to help students in remote time zones, classes are being recorded. But he recognizes that in some cases, recording may not be advisable.

"For example, classes where sensitive political discussions take place, and we're asking faculty to make the decision on whether to record them or not by thinking as educators and placing benefits to the student body as a top priority," said Dellarocas.

Some professors are realizing that resiliency is perhaps the most important lesson their students can learn in this crisis. Taylor Peyton teaches human resources at BU's School of Hospitality. Her students are now in Boston, New York, Alaska and Thailand. She was calling from Vermont.

"I hope my students learn that even though you can be in a very uncertain time and you can't control everything around you, at least you can play an active role in how you respond to what's in front of you. And so we've been working a lot with managing our own anxiety and being mindful in the moment," Peyton said.