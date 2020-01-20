Here & Now
Historic Carousel Ride Subject Of New Children's Picture Book05:46Play
Sharon Langley was the first African American child to ride the carousel at the Gwynn Oak Amusement Park in Baltimore, Maryland, on the day the park was formally integrated, which took place the same day as the March on Washington.
Host Robin Young speaks with Langley, who has now co-written a new book "A Ride to Remember: A Civil Rights Story."
This segment aired on January 20, 2020.
