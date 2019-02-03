WBUR News
Support the news
Patriots Face Rams In Fight For 6th Super Bowl Victory
After two weeks of hype, Super Bowl LIII is upon us. The New England Patriots play the Los Angeles Rams tonight in Atlanta. It is a chance for the Patriots to add to their legacy, although it is also a chance for the Rams to start a title run of their own.
WBUR's sports and society reporter Shira Springer joined Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody to discuss the biggest game of the year.
This segment aired on February 3, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news