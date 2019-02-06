WBUR News
Support the news
'I Don't Feel Like Unity Is A Muscle This President Has,' Rep. Trahan Says Of State Of The Union
Rep. Lori Trahan attended her first State of the Union last night, and could be seen at various points throughout the speech in a crowd of other Democratic women wearing white.
She joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to share her reaction to what President Donald Trump had to say, and her doubts that non-partisan unity was truly his goal.
This segment aired on February 6, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news