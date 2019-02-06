Support the news

'I Don't Feel Like Unity Is A Muscle This President Has,' Rep. Trahan Says Of State Of The Union

February 06, 2019
Members of Congress cheer, including Rep. Lori Trahan (center right), after President Donald Trump acknowledges more women in Congress during his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Carolyn Kaster/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Rep. Lori Trahan attended her first State of the Union last night, and could be seen at various points throughout the speech in a crowd of other Democratic women wearing white.

She joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to share her reaction to what President Donald Trump had to say, and her doubts that non-partisan unity was truly his goal.

This segment aired on February 6, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

