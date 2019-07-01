WBUR News
'Undeniable' That 'T' Has Been 'Deteriorating,' Says City Councilor Wu As Fare Hikes Start04:03Play
Long-planned fare hikes on the MBTA took effect Monday. Many riders are pushing back against the increases, saying they are unfair and calling for fixes to what some call unreliable service.
Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu has been part of leading that effort. She joined Morning Edition.
This segment aired on July 1, 2019.
