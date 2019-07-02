WBUR News
Mass. RMV Workers Scramble To Process Thousands Of Pages Of Driving Violations
Workers at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles are scrambling to review and process thousands of pages of paper notices about driving violations.
Officials says they learned about the neglected documents as part of an investigation into an alleged drugged driver who slipped through the department's automated suspension system and is now blamed for a crash in New Hampshire that killed seven people.
WBUR's Jerome Campbell reports for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on July 2, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Jerome Campbell Reporter
Jerome Campbell is a freelance reporter for WBUR focusing on how vulnerable communities navigate and experience the criminal justice system.
