In S.C., Warren Makes Another Pitch For Reducing Student Loan Debt

Calling student loan debt a growing crisis threatening the overall economy, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is again pushing a proposal to dramatically reduce it. It was the emphasis of her campaign stop at South Carolina State University on Wednesday night.

Earlier this year, the Democratic presidential candidate introduced legislation that would eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans.

"What we're starting to see now is young people are not buying homes at the rate we would expect them to," Warren said. "That holds back our entire economy. They're not buying cars, they're not moving out of their parents' home. And here's one: they're not starting new businesses. And why? Because they have to make that student loan monthly payment."

Warren chose a historically black university in a state where the African American vote is crucial for Democrats, appearing with a very influential Democrat from South Carolina, House Majority Whip James Clyburn. Clyburn is sponsoring legislation in the House similar to Warren's Senate bill.

Warren says her proposal is absolutely necessary as outstanding student loans total nearly $1.5 trillion. She also emphasizes that the burden is hitting students of color in particular, framing it as one of the ways she would reduce the racial wealth gap.

"So we're not only crushing an entire generation under the weight of student loan debt, we are disproportionately crushing a generation of students of color," she told the crowd. "That is not how a country builds a future, and we gotta change that."

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who until recently has been the lone front-runner in the race nationally, has maintained a significant lead over Warren in South Carolina so far, especially among African American voters.

At a community event in Columbia, S.C., the night before Warren's appearance at the university, Rev. Patricia Jones said she Joe Biden but now she's hearing about Warren — and she's "torn."

"Only because Elizabeth Warren is saying what I need to hear: student loan debt forgiveness," Jones said. "That's where I am right now — with my own student loans. My daughter is in college now. We don't want generational debt. So that is a big selling point for me."

On Wednesday night, the response to Warren was similar. For many, she was hitting the right issues — but she still faces challenges there.

Though some welcome her message, they aren't ready to throw their support behind her just yet, like Seth Harling, a student at South Carolina State.

"I'll definitely go do some research on her and see what her stance is on certain issues and if she's really the right fit for the job that's ahead," Harling said. "Right now, it's leaning more toward Joe Biden, just because he was once in that position so he knows what has to be done, the power that comes with that position."

But there are still many months in the race left to go, and Warren may be able to persuade voters to swing her way if she continues to pay visits to states that are on the fence about her.