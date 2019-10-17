WBUR News
Support the news
Rep. Ayanna Pressley On The Death of Rep. Elijah Cummings04:12Play
Democratic U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings died Thursday at 68. WBUR's Steve Brown spoke with Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley about Cummings and what the long-time Maryland representative meant to her and to the House as a whole.
This segment aired on October 17, 2019.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
+Join the discussion
Support the news