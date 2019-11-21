'The World Is Open To You': 50 Years After Breaking The Pan Am Color Barrier

It's easy to grumble about airline travel these days — the cramped seats, the stingy food service, and flight delays that happen way too often.

It wasn't always this frustrating. Travel by plane used to be the height of glamour and global chic. That was especially true on international flights.

The U.S. airline that flew the farthest and had the reputation as the finest was Pan American World Airways.

On Pan Am flights, the flight crews fussed over your comfort. There were elegant menus featuring fine wines and gourmet meals.

"All of this was cooked on the airplane," says Newton resident and former Pan Am flight attendant Sheila Nutt as she shows us some decades-old Pan Am menus featuring caviar, oxtail soup and roast duckling. "And we cooked it to your perfection."

Dr. Sheila Nutt became one of the first African American flight attendants working for Pan American Airlines in 1970. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Fifty years have passed since Nutt helped make history. She was part of the first wave of African-American women hired as stewardesses, as they were called back then.

A half-century ago, flight crews were mainly white, as were the passengers. After the Civil Rights Act of 1964, airlines had to start hiring people of color. In 1969, Nutt was 20 years old and living in Philadelphia. She heard Pan Am was hiring and wanted in.

"When I went for my interview at a major hotel in Philadelphia and I walked into the room, all of these beautiful blonde, blue-eyed women were sitting there," Nutt says.

She and her friend were the only black women in the room. But racism wasn't immediately apparent. Sexism was.

"Part of the interview was, 'Let me see you walk across the room.' Did you walk like a duck or did you walk like a beauty queen?" Nutt says. "Your teeth had to be straight. You couldn't wear eyeglasses."

You also had to be slim and stay slim if you got the job. Supervisors checked to make sure stewardesses wore girdles. Nutt says that on occasion, there would be random weight checks.

"If you were one pound overweight, you did not get on the airplane," she says.

(Top) A telegram from Pan Am notifying Nutt of her tentative selection as a stewardess. (Bottom) A letter notifying Nutt she passed her medical examination. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Nutt had the look Pan Am wanted: she'd competed in beauty pageants. And she was a lighter-skinned black woman.

"I believe that back in the 60s, they were looking for women of color who were not that different from what was considered the norm of beauty," she says. "In the African-American community, there was a certain time where they had a brown bag test. There were organizations that would not allow people of color who were darker than a brown bag ... sororities, fraternities, social clubs."