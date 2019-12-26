Support the news

First Responders To Double Murder-Suicide Offered Mental Health Support05:12
December 26, 2019
Investigators in Boston say the deaths of two children and their mother outside a Roxbury parking garage on Christmas Day were likely a double murder-suicide.

The three were identified as 40-year-old Erin Pascal, of West Roxbury, her 4-year-old daughter, Allison, and her 16-month-old son, Andrew.

Some 15 Boston Emergency Medical Service workers were among the first responders to the scene yesterday. Within hours of the incident, they were offered mental health support.

Michael MacNeil is President of the EMS Division of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association and paramedic at Boston EMS. He spoke to WBUR All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins about the impact of this tragedy on EMS workers.

He says the deaths are particularly upsetting because of the timing and the ages of the victims. MacNeil said his thoughts and prayers are with the family.

"The ripple effect of this is huge," he said. "They’re dealing with this crisis. And our guys will be dealing with this crisis every Christmas moving forward. A lot of families are going to be impacted by it."

This segment aired on December 26, 2019.

