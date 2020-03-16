WBUR News
Support the news
The Latest On Coronavirus In Massachusetts05:16Play
WBUR reporter Martha Bebinger joins host Lisa Mullins to discuss the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts.
This segment aired on March 16, 2020.
Related:
Martha Bebinger Reporter
Martha Bebinger covers health care and other general assignments for WBUR.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
+Join the discussion
Support the news