Mass. Sees Sharp Increase In COVID-19 Deaths; Gov. Baker Extends Business Shutdown

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts jumped by almost 60% in a 24-hour period.

The state Department of Public Health reported Tuesday afternoon that there had been 33 deaths since the same time the day before. The total number of deaths in Massachusetts related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is now 89.

State officials say Massachusetts has had 6620 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Gov. Charlie Baker extended the order that non-essential businesses remain closed to May 4, based on guidance from public health experts and the federal government's steps to extend the national social distancing guidelines until the end of April.

WBUR's Deborah Becker spoke with All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins about the latest developments related to the coronavirus in Massachusetts.