Dana Hindman shares a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with her boyfriend Jeff Harvey. “We love it,” said Hindman. “It’s a great location. It’s in the heart of South Boston.” But when Hindman tested positive for COVID-19 in late March, the couple’s living arrangements presented some challenges. If you’re sick with the coronavirus or think you might be, the CDC recommends that you remain home, “stay in a specific room” and “separate yourself from other people.” Still, Hindman and Harvey stayed together in their 900-square foot apartment. They didn’t really have an alternative. Besides, Harvey never thought of going anywhere else or even trying to somehow separate from Hindman. “I don't think it would've made sense with the way our apartment is,” said Harvey. “And I wouldn't want to leave her alone here when she's going through that.” Living with Hindman, Harvey had prolonged exposure to the virus. He figures he was probably positive, but asymptomatic. But Hindman struggled with many of the familiar COVID-19 symptoms—shortness of breath, body aches, and more.

“It was really scary. It felt like nothing I'd ever felt before." Dana Hindman

“I had pretty severe chest pain that was pretty debilitating,” said Hindman. “It was really scary. It felt like nothing I'd ever felt before. And then this nasty cough that was really debilitating and uncomfortable.” Hindman described her symptoms as “mild.” But then she mentioned that the chest pain wrapped around her body from back to front and felt like a constant weight on her lungs. There were too many sleepless nights to count and long days filled with fatigue. And the emotional ups and downs of the virus proved equally tough to handle. Through it all, Harvey was her caretaker, doing whatever he could to help. “There would be times where there was some hope, where she felt like she was getting better,” he said. “Then all of a sudden it was just like back to square one, like the coronavirus was just as bad as it had been day one. And so that kind of that emotional rollercoaster got to me as well.” Most days, Hindman would lie on the living room couch while Harvey sat nearby and worked from home at his job in finance. And even though they spent all day together, it wasn’t always easy to know what Hindman needed. “Jeff may not have a lot of medical knowledge, but he's been a support system in my life for 4-plus years,” said Hindman. “And I can't imagine going through this alone. So I think that's been the biggest thing for me.”

“Jeff may not have a lot of medical knowledge, but he's been a support system in my life for 4-plus years." Dana Hindman