Is It Safe To Protest Amid COVID-19? Infectious Disease Doctor Says, Without Changes, Not Really

Cassandra Pierre wasn't at either of the protests in Boston Sunday — but she wishes she could have been.

Pierre had her hands full at Boston Medical Center, where she's an infectious disease physician and the associate hospital epidemiologist. She's also an assistant professor at Boston University School of Medicine, and much of her research focuses on infection prevention in vulnerable populations.

Dr. Pierre is black, and some of her family members turned out to protest. She explained that watching the protests from afar, she had two thoughts going off in her mind simultaneously — like an alarm.

She spoke with WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins. Here are her remarks, lightly edited.

Pierre's thoughts on the significance of the protests — and the risks they present amid the pandemic

"[The protest] needs to happen. ... We have seen countless cycles of violence and oppression, and we need to give voice to the sense of powerlessness, give the sense of disenfranchisement. We need government to understand what is happening to us. We need to enact social change.

"But the other side... is worried about what I see — people gathering close together, sometimes wearing masks, sometimes not. And the reality of a protest is that ... it is quite a risk. It is a risk for COVID-19. It is a risk that is impacting the same communities, unfortunately, that are disproportionately being affected, as we know, by COVID-19."

On just how risky the protests are, given that some people wore masks and they're held outdoors

"The fact that you're outside, it might be a space that's better ventilated. Unfortunately, it does not mitigate against the risk of being in close proximity — within six feet, for considerable periods of time ... with others ... who are, by virtue of protesting, maybe shouting, maybe yelling, maybe be chanting and singing.

"All of these things are likely to disperse respiratory droplets. It is a potential for, unfortunately, an effective transmission chain for COVID-19 and masks alone, unfortunately, are not enough to prevent that chain of transmission."

On what she told members of her family who attended the protests — and whether she thinks it's even possible to safely protest right now

"I wish that ... we could have this little bubble around ourselves and say, 'OK, please don't enter my bubble' to anyone else who's protesting. We know that's not doable. And so the family members who have been involved have been on the periphery — so that they could physically distance themselves. A given protester may not always be able to do that.