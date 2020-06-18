State Working Toward New Licensing System For Police Officers Amid Calls For Reform

Gov. Charlie Baker has new oversight proposals in the works for police departments across the state in response to nationwide demands for more accountability from law enforcement.

A new bill backed by Baker would create a licensing program for officers that would require them to renew their certification to work as policemen every three years, as well as a database for tracking officers' licenses. Additionally, officers that improperly use force or fail to intervene when others do so could permanently lose their license to serve in police departments.

Former Boston Police Chief Dan Linskey, now managing director for the security risk management practice Kroll and a fellow at the Duff & Phelps Institute, spoke with WBUR's Morning Edition about the new reforms.