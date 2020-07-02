WBUR News
Baker Declares Mass. Will Enter Phase 3 Of Its Reopening Plans, Starting Monday
WBUR's Steve Brown reports for All Things Considered on the Baker administration's announcement that, starting Monday, July 6, the state will enter phase three of its plans to reopen its economy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
This segment airs on July 2, 2020. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
