The numbers are startling. More than 654,000 Massachusetts residents either missed their July rent or mortgage payment or feared they wouldn’t pay August, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. More than one-quarter of the country is in the same boat. In the commonwealth alone, without continued federal help, homeowners and renters could fall short in their housing payments by $135 million a month, based on data from Boston’s Metropolitan Area Planning Council. Multiply that out across the country and there’s a multi-billion-dollar housing crisis brewing, researchers say. At the federal and local level, groups are tabulating the potential human and economic toll the coronavirus recession could wreak — especially if Congress doesn’t deliver more financial assistance in the coming weeks and months.

More than 300,000 Mass. residents didn't pay their rent or mortgage in July. U.S. Census Bureau

“Millions of households are being affected,” said Alexander Hermann, a research analyst with Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies. The government’s $600 weekly unemployment benefit checks — which stopped last week — have staved off the worst, he said. Without them, the nation could face “a much larger crisis and a much larger issue.” A state moratorium on evictions and foreclosures has been extended to Oct. 17. But as the pandemic drags on, and the economy remains partially shuttered, a staggering number of people could find themselves struggling to pay rent and mortgage bills that are piling up. Renters may ultimately face even more risk of eviction than during the Great Recession. “The amount of evictions that we could face when that moratorium ends is astronomical,” said Sarah Philbrick, socioeconomic analyst at the planning council. “It’s just a different scale than what we saw in 2008-2009.” In the commonwealth, about one in five people report feeling insecure about their housing — either having missed their latest payment or unsure if they can pay the next, according to the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey (July 16-21), which estimates the pandemic’s impact on a weekly basis. Gladys Vega, executive director of the Chelsea Collaborative, said she’s so worried about people in her neighborhood being evicted, she’s setting up air mattresses to provide temporary shelter at the nonprofit’s offices. “If it comes to the worst, this is where we’re going to put people,” Vega said.

More than 570,000 Mass. tenants and homeowners doubted they could make August housing payments. U.S. Census Bureau