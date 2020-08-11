WBUR News WBUR News

Support the news

Biden Taps Harris For VP04:07
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 11, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Presumptive Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden has made his choice for running mate. Biden selected California Senator Kamala Harris for the role, ending weeks of speculation over his decision.

Senior politics reporter Anthony Brooks joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the choice.

This segment aired on August 11, 2020.

Lisa Mullins Twitter Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

More…

Anthony Brooks Twitter Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news