WBUR News
Support the news
Biden Taps Harris For VP04:07Play
Presumptive Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden has made his choice for running mate. Biden selected California Senator Kamala Harris for the role, ending weeks of speculation over his decision.
Senior politics reporter Anthony Brooks joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the choice.
This segment aired on August 11, 2020.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.
+Join the discussion
Support the news