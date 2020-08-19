The Race To Be Counted: Why Some Mass. Advocates Fear A Woefully Inaccurate 2020 Census

It's a hot and humid summer day in East Boston. Patricia Montes steps out of her car wearing a blue mask over her mouth and nose and looks down at a clipboard holding several pages of names and addresses, all of East Boston residents who've been supported in some way by Centro Presente, the nonprofit organization she heads up.

"It's very hard to keep track because [there are] too many people and some of them are moving to other cities because they don't have enough money to pay the rent," Montes says.

She reaches for two blue grocery bags among the pile of food donations she's handing out, dropping in an information card about the census.

Her first delivery is to Angelica, who's been out of work for months after recovering from COVID-19. Angelica, who's in the country without documentation, comes to the door wearing a protective mask to collect the delivery. We've agreed to use only her first name because she says she'd be in danger if she were deported back to El Salvador.

President Trump wants to exclude undocumented immigrants from being included in the population totals counted by the census and used to apportion Congressional seats. The presidential memo is being challenged in federal courts across the country, including in Boston, as the Constitution states "whole number of persons in each state" are to be used for the tabulation. In the meantime, people like Angelica are being included in census counting.

Centro Presente Director Patricia Montes explains to Angelica the importance of filling out the 2020 census as she delivers food to families in need in East Boston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

After sorting through the groceries, Montes encourages Angelica to fill out the census, explaining that the information helps allocate federal resources. Angelica still has doubts at first but, she says in Spanish, she feels better after talking with Montes.

"Because I'm here undocumented and I don't know if this could cause problems in the future. You never know. Sometimes you have lots of fears and questions, but I think she is giving me good advice and we're going to do it."

Undercounted, Underserved

These types of interactions are happening in cities and towns across the state with nonprofits leading the effort and focusing on historically undercounted communities, like those with large numbers of immigrants and people of color.

Many of these same communities have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Montes says it's hard to prioritize filling out the census when you're focused on feeding your family.

"They have the right to be counted, they have economic and political rights," Montes says. "So, that's why we're trying very hard to give food, be friendly with them and also emphasize the importance of participating in the census."

This is all happening within a dwindling time frame.

Banners reading “Aquí estamos y contamos” or “We are here and we count” hang on the lamp posts in Bellingham Square encouraging all residents of Chelsea to fill out the 2020 Census. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Once the pandemic hit, the Census Bureau extended its counting deadline to the end of October. But a few weeks ago, the collection deadline was moved up to Sept. 30, and that has grassroots organizations scrambling.

Betty Francisco is co-founder of Amplify Latinx, a nonprofit focused on building Latinx economic and political power in the state. She says the shortened time frame will almost certainly result in severe undercounting.

"That loss of a month I think has really dire consequences for how many more people can get counted," Francisco says. "This is now when census workers are out knocking on doors but in some communities we're still at 50% lack of participation, so there's just not enough time."

The Secretary of the Commonwealth's office said in an email that funding is being targeted to help census efforts in hard-to-count communities in and around Boston, and extending to cities like Lawrence and Holyoke, where the response rate is still hovering around 50%. In 2010, Boston's response rate was 64%. Right now, it's 54%.