WBUR News
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
It's Been 6 Months Since Mass. Declared Coronavirus State Of Emergency04:55Play
Thursday marks six months since Gov. Charlie Baker first declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In those six months, there have been more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, thousands of deaths and a second surge of positive cases as businesses and schools reopen.
Stephen Kissler is an immunology and infectious disease research fellow at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the six months of the pandemic in Massachusetts — and what we've learned to prepare for the future.
This segment aired on September 10, 2020.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
Support the news