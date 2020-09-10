Thursday marks six months since Gov. Charlie Baker first declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In those six months, there have been more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, thousands of deaths and a second surge of positive cases as businesses and schools reopen.

Stephen Kissler is an immunology and infectious disease research fellow at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the six months of the pandemic in Massachusetts — and what we've learned to prepare for the future.