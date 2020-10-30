Before you go to bed Saturday night, you'll want to set your clocks back an hour. The end of daylight saving time means an extra hour of sleep and earlier sunsets. But for many people, it's the bellwether for a dark stretch of depression known as seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.

WBUR's All Things Considered spoke with people dealing with SAD, and how the ongoing pandemic has made things more difficult.

Resources: If you're looking for help finding support or treatment for SAD, The National Alliance on Mental Illness Massachusetts chapter says you can call its COMPASS Helpline at 617-704-6264 or 1-800-370-9085. Or email compass@namimass.org.

If you're in mental health crisis, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and the Samaritans Statewide Hotline (call or text) at 1-877-870-HOPE (4673). Call2Talk can be accessed by calling Massachusetts 211 or 508-532-2255 (or text c2t to 741741).