U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark has again risen in the ranks of House leadership.

Clark, who represented the Massachusetts 5th District, was elected Wednesday to the post of Assistant House Speaker, beating out U.S. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island.

It's the fourth-highest leadership post in the House of Representatives. Clark was previously the sixth-ranked House leader, serving as Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus.

WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins caught up with Clark to talk about her priorities, not long after she won the vote.