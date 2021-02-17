Support the news
Beginning Thursday, Massachusetts residents 65 and older will be able to schedule an appointment to receive a COVID vaccine, as will anyone who has two or more specific health issues.
The state estimates one million people fall into that category.
WBUR's Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown was there today as Gov. Charlie Baker detailed this next phase of vaccinations.
This segment aired on February 17, 2021.
