On Thursday, 50,000 vaccination appointments in Massachusetts were snapped up less than two hours after they became available. Many people who are eligible to receive the vaccine were not able to schedule an appointment.

Last week, a rush of people trying to schedule appointments caused the state's website to crash.

The inability to make appointments was a focus of a legislative oversight hearing Thursday, as lawmakers grilled Gov. Charlie Baker over the vaccine roll-out.

Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the hearing and the political response to the vaccine rollout.