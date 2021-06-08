The Massachusetts Republican Party is a house divided.

The state is led by Gov. Charlie Baker, a popular moderate Republican who refused to support Donald Trump. But the chairman of the state party, which meets Wednesday night, is Jim Lyons, a conservative who backed Trump and argues the best way to grow the party is to embrace the former president's base.

But when Lyons backed an effort to expel Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito from the party's executive committee, many Republicans thought he went too far.

"To further alienate, ostracize — basically create a schism that would be irreparable with the Republican governor is absurd," said Tom Mountain, the vice chair of the party.

Mountain says Lyons and his backers didn't have the votes to oust Baker and Polito from the party's leadership, so they abandoned the effort.

But the schism remains — and it only widened following controversial remarks by Republican State Committee member Deborah Martell.

In a recent email, Martell wrote that she was "sickened" that a Republican congressional candidate, Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette and his husband, adopted two children. Many Republicans condemned the comments, including Baker.

"Those were bigoted remarks," Baker said. "There's simply no way around that."

Baker said Martell's comments don't speak for the Republican Party and he called on Lyons to come out and say that.

"Anyone who's a serious member of the party organization should be denouncing them," he said.