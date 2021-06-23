Another Democrat is jumping into the 2022 race for Governor of Massachusetts. State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz officially entered the contest Wednesday. She's a progressive from Jamaica Plain, and is hoping to become the state's first Latina chief executive.

"Our state is at a turning point now and we face a choice. Do we go back to business as usual?" she asked during her introductory video. "Or do we run to our problems with the urgency and determination to solve them? That's the kind of fire we need in government."

Chang-Diaz joins two other Democrats in the race: former State Senator Ben Downing and Harvard Professor Danielle Allen. Senior Political Reporter Anthony Brooks followed Chang-Diaz as she made several stops across the state Wednesday, and joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss her candidacy.