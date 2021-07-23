Cooling Aid Shifts From Luxury To Necessity For Some In Mass.

The applications poured into Chelsea City Hall this month. More than 700 for 73 free air conditioners. Josefa Mendez filed one, with the help of her 16-year-old son.

“I don’t know how to read or write,” Mendez said. “So I told him, ‘Mijo, you fill out the application because God willing we can win the air conditioner.’ ”

Chelsea held an online lottery. Families with children, elders, people with chronic conditions and those with the lowest income got priority. Mendez has asthma and several other ailments that are worse when it’s hot.

After getting their application in, Mendez and her son prayed before a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe. When their portable unit arrived, Mendez placed it beneath the shrine in her three room apartment.

“I have a lot of faith in the virgin of Guadalupe because everything I ask of her, she gives me,” Mendez said.

Chelsea Public Works staffer Cesar Cortez speaks with Josefa Mendez after he delivers a portable air conditioner. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Mendez cleans houses for a living. She’s lost work during the pandemic and is two months late with her rent.

“These air conditioners, you can tell they’re expensive. They don’t look cheap,” she said. “People with jobs can buy them, but us who are sick and without jobs can’t.”

In Massachusetts, heat has long been seen as necessary for survival. Cooling has been optional, more of a luxury for those who can afford it. But some of the state’s warmest communities say that no longer makes sense.

This summer, the Boston-based Barr Foundation is spending $800,000 on residential and other cooling assistance projects in seven cities including Chelsea. The Boston project is working with medical providers and community centers to screen for clients most in need. Brockton is distributing fliers about the health impacts of extreme heat and first aid kits as well as fans and air conditioners.

In Chelsea, air conditioners come with a $300 check for utility assistance because some people who receive the units can’t afford to run them. There is some emergency utility assistance in federal and state housing relief packages coming out of COVID. But Massachusetts and most New England states do not typically use federal aid for cooling, just for heating.

Wai Leong ,Cesar Cortez and Tufts Construction worker Wilder Escobar deliver a portable air conditioner unit to a resident at the Prattville Apartments public development in Chelsea. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

With demand high for cooling relief right now, Chelsea is pulling money for air conditioners from other programs. It expects to deliver units to about half of the residents who applied. But holding an annual AC lottery is not a long term solution.