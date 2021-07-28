As coronavirus cases rise, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that vaccinated people start wearing masks indoors some times.

The recommendation applies to areas considered to have a "high and substantial transmission" of COVID-19, and in K-12 schools.

To talk about how this applies to Massachusetts, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center.