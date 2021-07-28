Advertisement
An Epidemiologist Breaks Down How New Mask Guidance Applies To Mass.04:51Play
As coronavirus cases rise, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that vaccinated people start wearing masks indoors some times.
The recommendation applies to areas considered to have a "high and substantial transmission" of COVID-19, and in K-12 schools.
To talk about how this applies to Massachusetts, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center.
This segment aired on July 28, 2021.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
