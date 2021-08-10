WBUR News

COVID Cases Continue To Rise In Massachusetts05:38
August 10, 2021
The spike in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts continues.

The state reported almost 2,600 new cases in its 3-day report yesterday — that's more than 20% higher than last Monday.

And there are now more than 300 people hospitalized for COVID. Meanwhile, some communities have brought back mask mandates, though Gov. Charlie Baker has not indicated he's considering requiring masks statewide.

Sam Scarpino, managing director of pathogen surveillance for the Rockefeller Foundation, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss.

This segment aired on August 10, 2021.

