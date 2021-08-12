Massachusetts Cities And Towns Debate Mask Mandates, Vaccine Requirements

As the delta variant spreads, a growing number of Massachusetts cities and towns are imposing mask mandates or requiring government workers to be vaccinated.

But some local leaders complain there's no single statewide approach, leaving communities on their own.

"It's been a disaster," said Joseph Curtatone, the Mayor of Somerville. "What we've had in Massachusetts from the very beginning was this loose guidance from the Commonwealth. As a consequence, you have 351 cities and towns trying to figure it out on their own."

Some cities and towns, including Somerville, Brockton and Framingham have reinstated mask requirement in city buildings. Others, including Belmont, Nantucket and Provincetown now require masks inside restaurants, bars, churches and stores.

There's also growing concern about the coming school year and whether kids should mask up in the classroom.

Yet Curtatone said it amounts to a patchwork of local regulations for a virus that "knows no boundaries."

State Sen. Becca Rausch, a Democrat from Needham, agrees and says school administrators across the commonwealth are desperate for guidance.

Rausch has filed a bill to require masks in schools for the coming year, arguing that the legislation is needed because Governor Charlie Baker has failed to lead on the issue.

"It should be the governor leading all throughout the pandemic," Rausch said. "He is the chief officer of this entire commonwealth and it is his responsibility to do so."

Baker has recommended that schools require kids from kindergarten through sixth grade wear masks, but he's leaving the decision up to individual school boards.

"I'm not going to get into making decisions that I believe, in many cases, ought to be driven by the folks at the local level who know those communities best," Baker said.

Last year, Baker imposed a statewide mask mandate, but has declined to reinstate it this summer. And the governor mandated that staff in nursing homes be vaccinated, but not state workers.

Meanwhile, Aquinnah and New Bedford, are among the first municipalities in the state to require local government workers get vaccinated.

"I think it's necessary as a basic public health measure," said New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell.

Mitchell notes the spread of the delta variant has caused infections to soar in greater New Bedford, where vaccination rates are low.

The city has pushed incentives, including gift cards from Dunkin', to encourage more people to get vaccinated. But only about half of residents have received at least one shot, according to state data.

So Mitchell says it's time to replace the carrot with a stick — and impose a vaccination mandate.