Advertisement
Coronavirus Coverage
UMass Memorial Medical Center Reopens Command Center Amid Delta Variant Surge
UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester has reopened its Command Center operations.
The hospital cited what it called three emerging crises, including a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
Joining WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about it was Dr. Michael Gustafson, president of Umass Memorial Medical Center.
This segment aired on August 12, 2021. Audio will be available soon.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
Advertisement
Advertisement