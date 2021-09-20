On a stone bench, between Salem Harbor and The House of the Seven Gables, two friends settled in to smoke a little weed. "We do like this spot," said Jeremiah MacKinnon, 26. "Yes," added his companion, Frank Shaw, who is 68. The two make an unlikely pair. Shaw wears a baseball cap with a graphic of a cannabis leaf with EKG monitor waves. MacKinnon sports an old school newsboy cap. Shaw, with gray wispy hair, has the air of a jokester. MacKinnon, a younger millennial, carries the aura of someone generations older. You might not know it by looking at them, but some say the team is among the most powerful — and surprising — advocating forces for medical marijuana on Beacon Hill.

"Literally, between the two of them, they're really making history together." Gary Gill

Shaw showed MacKinnon a state-of-the-art vape he just got. "That's one of the new cartridges," MacKinnon observed. "This is Granddaddy Purple," Shaw said about the strain inside. "It helps me with my feet, my back and my sleep... My heart beats for cannabis, basically." MacKinnon pulled out his weed of choice, a joint of Do-Si-Do. "I got a little something for me, here," he said. "Oh good," Shaw said. In the realm of Massachusetts medical marijuana, Shaw and MacKinnon are a dynamic duo. They often appear in local news media, reacting to legislation affecting medical users. And they testify regularly at the Cannabis Control Commission. Two years ago, Shaw signed on to a lawsuit, challenging Gov. Charlie Baker on a vape ban. It's all part of Shaw and MacKinnon's perennial endeavor to make sure patients' rights remain front and center during lawmakers' ongoing discussions about changes to medical marijuana regulation. "Literally, between the two of them, they're really making history together," said Gary Gill, at a social event in the Seaport hosted by the pair last year. Gill, who's a medical cannabis patient, has been friends with Shaw for over 25 years. Before the pandemic, Shaw and MacKinnon held meetups for people like Gill and anyone else who was curious or knowledgeable about the medical cannabis industry. The gatherings are called "Toasty Tuesdays." And Gill said he's in awe of their friendship and what they've accomplished. "It's just pretty amazing the relationship between a senior and a younger person with the same ideas about the industry," said Gill, adding that their focus is to "make sure the patient's always gonna be taken care of and covered."

Advertisement