People who got the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines may soon be eligible for a booster shot.

The Food and Drug Administration yesterday signed off on a plan for boosters. The CDC will take up the issue today.

For more on the FDA decision, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by Dr. Ofer Levy. He is a member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee and the director of the Precision Vaccines Program at Boston Children's Hospital.