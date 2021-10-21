Advertisement
People who got the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines may soon be eligible for a booster shot.
The Food and Drug Administration yesterday signed off on a plan for boosters. The CDC will take up the issue today.
For more on the FDA decision, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by Dr. Ofer Levy. He is a member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee and the director of the Precision Vaccines Program at Boston Children's Hospital.
This segment aired on October 21, 2021.
Rupa Shenoy Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.
