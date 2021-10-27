Advertisement
Coronavirus Coverage
Kids will likely soon be eligible for vaccines, but many still have questions04:45Play
Pediatric COVID vaccines could be around the corner. If all goes smoothly, experts say kids ages 5 to 11 may be eligible as soon as next week under an Emergency Use Authorization.
But even as Massachusetts makes plans for the rollout and pediatricians prep their patients, WBUR’s Gabrielle Emanuel reports that parents, public health officials and scientists still have questions.
This segment aired on October 27, 2021.
Gabrielle Emanuel Reporter
Gabrielle Emanuel is a health reporter for WBUR.
