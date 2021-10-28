Three weird sisters of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” directly address the audience in Whitney White’s ensemble production.

“Women, what is something you want right now? Call it out, you can say it” one witch says. “Say it, claim it. What is something you want right now?”

The witches line up in a row, singing a Hallelujah chorus to pay their respects to the new king and queen, who, through manipulation and murder, have seized the crown.

"What does it feel like? What is it going to take? In this world, is it worth it?” they ask.

And without skipping a beat, White as Lady Macbeth retorts:

“Girl! It was worth it.”

Whitney White, left, with Phoenix Best, Reggie D. White, and Kira Helper in "Macbeth In Stride." (Courtesy Lauren Miller)

The American Repertory Theater’s newest production melds a rock concert with a play. “Macbeth in Stride,” which opens Oct. 28, is a musical, contemporary take on a classic tragedy, and tells a story from Lady Macbeth’s perspective.

Through a range of musical genres: pop, rock, gospel and R&B, White takes us inside the mind of the murderous Lady Macbeth. White is the creator, composer, and co-orchestrator.

"Music is an equalizer. It doesn't matter what side of the aisle you're on, you probably like Tina Turner and the Doors," White said. "Maybe we can do a magic trick and help people see that it's it's for all of us and about all of us."

The queen’s narrative arc is portrayed as one of hubris and ruthlessness. She’s often criticized for being more ambitious than her husband, crooked enough to do whatever it takes to rise to the top. In a song called “Reach for It,” the White sings:

“But if foul is fair and fair is foul then ambition is not a sin at all…"

White delves into these innermost impulses using contemporary black female power, desire, and femininity as the through line. Ambition as both compass and downfall. "Macbeth in Stride" is the first of a five-part series of concert pieces in which White will explore the women in Shakespeare’s plays. Next on her roster is a quieter, sadder, rock ballad about Emilia, wife of the devilish villain Iago from Othello.

She’ll draw inspiration from grunge bands such as Nirvana.

“I did fall in love with Shakespeare, which is an interesting thing to interrogate. I am a black woman from Chicago, and I fell in love with Shakespeare,” White said. “I see myself in his world. I see my homegirls in his world. I see my mom and her sisters in his world. If all the world's a stage then all of us are in those plays.”

While finishing her MFA in acting at Brown/Trinity Rep in 2015, White realized she could build a story that refracts her experiences, questions the world and interrogates what women and people of color see on a stage and how they’ve been historically represented.