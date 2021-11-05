Advertisement
Michelle Wu discusses history-defining election, having just weeks to prepare to take reigns
Michelle Wu made history this week when she became the first woman and first person of color to be elected to serve as mayor of Boston.
While most mayor-elects typically have a couple months to prepare for the office, Wu has just two weeks.
Wu joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy live to discuss what's ahead.
This segment aired on November 5, 2021. Audio will be available soon.
