Kim Janey reflects on short, but historic time as Boston’s mayor

Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey will leave City Hall next Tuesday, ending her short but historic leadership of the city.

In some ways, her office inside City Hall still looks the way former Mayor Marty Walsh left it after he went to Washington D.C. to become President Biden's labor secretary. The James Michael Curley desk, ornately carved out of mahogany, anchors the space. In front of it, four large screens display the most current data about the city, from stabbings to trash pickups.

But in many other ways, Janey made the room her own.

There's a bold, abstract painting of Michelle Obama hanging directly behind her desk. A chess set from her mother. A piece of stone from her Roxbury neighborhood.

"It was important to me to open up the space," Janey said, "... to bring people in who historically have been left out and felt left out of power and not able to access the mayor's office, or their only interaction with City Hall is a negative interaction when they're paying off a bill."

A painted rock that Kim Janey keeps on her desk at City Hall. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Now, as Janey makes way for the second woman and person of color to sit in the office, Mayor-elect Michelle Wu, she is assessing her time as acting mayor and her place in history — from being a Black kid who was bused to a white neighborhood in the 1970s, to being a grandmother who shattered what may have been Boston's highest glass ceiling.

"I am reflecting on the work that we were able to do, and it's been a lot in a very short period of time," she said in a sit-down interview with WBUR. "Whether that was COVID, whether that is the reckoning on racial injustice in our country, [we were] focusing on issues that matter to the people of Boston, like housing and public safety, and making historic strategic investments for our future. I'm proud of the work that we've been able to do in such a short period of time."