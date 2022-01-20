Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: All Things Considered
DONATE
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: All Things Considered
DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

Home//Local Coverage

Community, civil rights leader 'elated' about diverse field as AG Maura Healey enters governor's race05:30
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 20, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announces her candidacy for governor at a press conference outside the MBTA station in East Boston's Maverick Square. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announces her candidacy for governor at a press conference outside the MBTA station in East Boston's Maverick Square. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey launched her campaign for governor Thursday with an online video, then met residents and the press in East Boston.

Healey said if elected governor, she'll work to put the state on steadier footing in the wake of the pandemic — with "job one" being "getting the economy back on track."

"That gets to issues of workforce development and job training," she said. "It gets to issues of child care, which is fundamental, especially to getting women back to the workforce. So, a lot of opportunity and a lot of work ahead."

So far, Healey is pitted against two other prominent Democrats — state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz and Harvard professor Danielle Allen — in the primary race. On the other side, Republican Geoff Diehl is also trying for the state's top post.

For more on Healey's run, WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins spoke with Michael Curry, president and CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers and former president of the NAACP Boston Branch.

This segment aired on January 20, 2022.

WBUR's All Things Considered

Related:

Lisa Mullins Twitter Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

More…

Lynn Jolicoeur Twitter Producer/Reporter
Lynn Jolicoeur is the field producer for WBUR's All Things Considered. She also reports for the station's various local news broadcasts.

More…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Play
Listen Live
All Things Considered
/00:00
Close