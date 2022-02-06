The Olympics are always full of personal triumphs and challenges. But in Boston, many people want another story to be told. Local groups protesting oppression by the Chinese government are adjusting their strategy to raise awareness of Beijing's human rights abuses.

Christopher Choi is director of the Hong Kong Social Action Movements in Boston. He was born and raised in Hong Kong and has been in Boston since 2019, when he came to the U.S. to attend college.

Choi joins WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody to discuss the group's work to promote alternative content to the Olympics.