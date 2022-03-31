Boston gets billions in home loans, but white areas get 'much bigger piece of the pie'

Homeownership is the primary way most Americans build wealth. And for most people, buying a home doesn’t happen without a mortgage loan. Altogether, home loans amount to billions of dollars flowing into Boston every year. But this infusion of money doesn’t reach all parts of the city equally.

A WBUR analysis finds lenders make a significant majority of home loans in predominantly white areas in Boston. In a city as segregated as Boston, looking at the geography of where mortgage lending is happening — or not — reveals which neighborhoods continue to lose out on investments that others see.

“Unfortunately, it follows a pattern that we have seen in the past where certain neighborhoods in Boston, in a sense, get a much bigger piece of the pie,” said James Jennings, a professor emeritus at Tufts University and an expert on race, urban planning and economic development.

WBUR analyzed loan data for home purchases in Boston from 2015 through 2020. That’s 37,465 loans, totaling $24.1 billion. Here’s a snapshot of what we found:

About 63% of home loans went to majority-white census tracts in Boston, while about 11% went to majority-Black census tracts.

South Boston received more home loans than all of the city’s majority-Black census tracts combined.

In most neighborhoods where people of color are the majority, white homebuyers still received the largest share of mortgage loans.

Some lenders issued more than 20 times more loans for properties in white areas compared to Black areas.

Buying a home can create financial security, ensure housing stability and leave wealth for future generations — which can have an impact on a family and on a community. And economic development experts say home lending can influence how neighborhoods are shaped and transformed.

More Home Loans Go To White Areas

Many factors contribute to differences in mortgage lending, including turnover in the housing market, construction of new housing, property values and long-standing economic disparities. But the data reveals how access to homeownership is not equal throughout Boston.

“These disparities in lending continue to drive racial disparities in wealth, and racial disparities in wealth drive disparities in so many other dimensions of life: health, education, employment opportunities, well-being, etc.,” said Justin Steil, an associate professor of law and urban planning at MIT, who studies racial equity in housing.

The areas in Boston with a lot of mortgage lending have also experienced tremendous development, including high-end housing, in recent years.

WBUR’s analysis found significantly more new housing units were added in majority-white areas than other parts of the city. City data shows two-thirds of certificates of occupancy for new units were issued in majority-white areas, which account for less than half of the city. Fewer than 5% were issued in majority-Black areas, which constitute 17% of the city. About 25% of census tracts in Boston have no clear racial or ethnic majority.

South Boston Had More Loans Than All Black Areas Combined

480 West Broadway is an 18 unit condo project under construction on the corner where East and West Broadway meet. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Along Broadway Street, which cuts through the center of South Boston, there are juice bars, trendy restaurants and niche retail shops to pamper pets, plants and people. There are also construction sites and shiny new buildings.

In front of one building, a sign reads, “New luxury condos. Now accepting reservations,” in art deco-style font. Down the street, two other luxury condo developments promise even more high-priced dwellings, retail space and other amenities.

“There's a certain kind of almost boutique atmosphere to it,” Jennings said during a walk through the neighborhood.

Bohdii is a boutique at 398 West Broadway. The next stores on the street are a closed diner and spa. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

The Blake, a building with 44 "luxury residences" at 457 West Broadway. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Strikingly, South Boston, which is 77% white, received more home loans — 4,689 — than all of the city’s majority-Black census tracts combined.

Jennings would like to see the same kind of injection of money and new development South Boston has received in other neighborhoods, where most people of color live. He said this would give those residents more opportunities to enjoy the benefits of homeownership.

“Owning a home — and having access to resources to own that home and also to fix it up — means that people have equity to start businesses. People have equity to pay for education costs of their children,” Jennings said. “People have equity to transfer wealth from one generation to the next generation.”

James Jennings, professor emeritus of urban and environmental policy and planning at Tufts University, on Athens Street in South Boston. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Mortgage lending can also help bring other types of lending into a neighborhood, according to Brett Theodos, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute who studies how capital moves in cities across the country.

“Home lending is associated with other lending to a very high degree,” Theodos said, such as for small businesses and commercial developments like grocery stores.

Even In Black And Brown Communities, More Loans Go To White Residents

In Boston, homes are expensive and in short supply. The highly competitive market makes it even more challenging for historically disadvantaged groups to buy homes. For some Black residents, that has meant leaving the city to make their dream of owning a home come true.

“I literally had no choice financially,” said former Boston resident Sabrina Xavier.

Xavier, 30, ended up buying a single-family house in Brockton last summer. She said she’s happy to have her own home, but there are downsides. It’s less walkable, and there are fewer food options and other amenities than where she has lived in Brighton, Dorchester and Roxbury. Xavier now has to commute over an hour by car and train to get to her public health job in Boston.

Sabrina Xavier wanted to purchase a home in Boston, but she ended up buying this house in Brockton. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

She purchased her home with help from the state’s ONE Mortgage, which offers a low down payment and other benefits for low- and moderate-income homebuyers. But Xavier said the amount she was pre-approved for just wasn’t enough to compete in Boston’s housing market.

“It felt horrible that I grew up in the city that I couldn't even afford to live in,” said Xavier.

As the youngest of eight, Xavier always wanted to have her own property. That way she could build equity that might help her and future generations of her family.