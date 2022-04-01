Boston's racial homeownership gap has widened. What will it take to fix it?

House hunting in Boston can often feel like one of those reality TV dating shows. There’s the first meeting, where you and a dozen or so other contestants circle the object of your desire. You fall in love, maybe make a proposal, and then more likely than not … you get rejected. This is the sort of emotional gauntlet Cecilia Dixon of Mattapan stepped into last March, when she found a cheery, blue two-family house for sale in Dorchester that checked all the right boxes: A floor she could rent out, enough space for her and her dad, and an upstairs suite perfect for her grandson and adult daughter. “So, she wouldn’t have to bother us,” Dixon said, laughing. Cecilia Dixon in her sixth year of renting an apartment in Mattapan. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR) The 48-year-old put in an offer, held her breath … and lost out to another buyer. This cycle repeated five more times. “It's just so insane,” Dixon said. “I didn't realize how bad it was — the demand for people wanting to be in Boston. I just was getting outbid like crazy.”

On top of fierce competition, Black residents like Dixon often face additional challenges on the path to homeownership. A WBUR analysis finds from 2015-2020, lenders denied mortgages to Black people in Boston at three times the rate of white people. And most mortgage loans went to majority-white areas of the city. Boston has long seen a racial gap among homeowners. For white residents, the homeownership rate is 44%, while it’s 30% for Black residents and 17% for Latino residents. This gap has actually widened since the federal government outlawed redlining in 1968, according to data from the city. And it feeds into a broader racial wealth gap. So, some local organizations are working to make Boston’s real estate market more equitable. ‘Forget The Credit Score’ Like any market, the housing market has a supply side and a demand side. One organization working on the demand piece — people who want to buy homes — is the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA). The Boston-based organization helps low- and moderate-income folks around the country navigate the homebuying process. The nonprofit offers homebuyer counseling and a special mortgage loan product. Read the other stories in this series: Our first story: Black and Hispanic people are more likely to be denied mortgage loans in Boston

Our second story: Boston gets billions in home loans, but white areas get 'much bigger piece of the pie' “It's no down payment. It's no closing costs,” said NACA’s Executive Director Bruce Marks. “Bank pays all the closing costs. And it's always at a below-market fixed rate.” NACA worked with banks to craft its loan package, which is aimed at people traditional lenders don’t always reach. People like Dixon, who would be the first in their family to own a home. When deciding who should qualify for a loan, the organization factors in criteria other lenders might not, like whether a person consistently pays their rent or cellphone bill on time. “We say, ‘forget the credit score,’ because it’s not an accurate reflection of whether someone’s ready for homeownership,” Marks said. “Throw that out and go back to character-based lending. That's when you look at people's overall circumstances.” NACA CEO Bruce Marks at the organization's offices in Boston. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR) Marks said this makes a big difference for folks with little wealth who’ve traditionally been locked out of the housing market. More than 90% of NACA’s clients are people of color. While the process can take many months — even years — NACA keeps supporting clients until they’re ready to buy a home. And for most people, the mortgage works out. Out of about 300,000 mortgages NACA has handled across the U.S. over the past decade, Marks said the organization has seen just 41 foreclosures. In Boston, NACA has helped nearly 2,000 people secure mortgages since its founding in the late 1980s.

Six years ago, when Dixon began her home-buying odyssey, she tried to get a loan through her credit union, but she didn’t see how she could buy a home in Boston with the loan amounts it was offering. And she was determined to buy in the city. “Boston is where my roots are — my community, my family, my friends,” Dixon said. “I'm a Beantown girl.” With NACA’s counseling, she realized there were other homeownership costs she needed to save for, such as insurance and inspections. So, in addition to her full-time accounting job, she’s worked as a Target cashier on weekends for the past few years. NACA and other homebuyer programs offered by the city and state are helping more people like Dixon purchase homes in Boston, but experts say it will take much more to bridge the homeownership gap. Part of the reason is the persistent wealth gap, which makes it harder for people of color to afford homes and realize the financial benefits that come with homeownership. “You can't grow wealth unless you have wealth,” said Tom Shapiro, a professor at Brandeis University who studies race and wealth inequality. To help more people of color build wealth, Shapiro points to policies such as a guaranteed basic income or baby bonds, which would create trust funds for every child seeded with money from the government. Poor families would get larger sums than rich families. In adulthood, that money could be used for investments like a downpayment on a house.

Some researchers and housing experts point out that paying reparations to Black people would also help those historically shut out of homeownership.

"Housing policy in itself has been racist from the beginning." Sarah Philbrick