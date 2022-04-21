Mass. lieutenant governors officially have little power. Yet 8 candidates are seeking the job.

Few voters might be able to answer the question of a what a lieutenant governor does in Massachusetts.

The answer, according to the state constitution: Very little.

Step in if the governor becomes too sick to serve, dies or leaves office. Sit on the Governor's Council — an arcane body that meets a few hours a month to consider judicial nominations, pardons and commutations.

And yet, this year, the post has become one of the most sought elected offices in the state.

The decision by Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito not to seek re-election has created wide-open contests to succeed them. But that's especially true for Polito.

In fact, more people are running for lieutenant governor than for any other state office in Massachusetts.

The current crop of eight candidates includes six Democrats (state Rep. Tami Gouveia, state Sen. Adam Hinds, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Sen. Eric Lesser, businessman Bret Bero and Scott Donohue); and two Republicans (former state Rep. Kate Campanale and former state Rep. Leah Cole Allen).

But what's the attraction of a job with so few official duties?

Evelyn Murphy, who was elected lieutenant governor in 1986, said the lack of clear responsibilities gave her the freedom to define the job for herself.

"I was really excited by that," said Murphy, who became the first woman in Massachusetts history to win a constitutional office.

Lieutenant governors work in partnership with the governor, said Murphy, but they can also shape their own agendas. In her case, that meant helping cities and towns make plans for decades to come.

"What I wanted to do was create a way to use the freedom of the office to say to all the communities in the state: 'Take a look ahead and see what you're going to need in terms of schools, in terms of healthcare, in terms of housing, so that you've got a plan,' " said Murphy, who wanted to find ways for the state to help.

Murphy said becoming lieutenant governor also provides a good launching pad to eventually run for governor. In fact, out of 72 Massachusetts lieutenant governors, more than a third went on to serve as as the state's chief executive.

In Murphy's case, she was an early favorite in 1990 to win the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, though her campaign faded and she eventually dropped out. But other recent lieutenant governors — including Paul Cellucci and Jane Swift — eventually made it to the corner office.

Cellucci stepped into the role after Gov. William Weld resigned in 1997 and was re-elected the following year. Jane Swift became acting governor in 2001 after Cellucci left to become U.S. ambassador to Canada. Swift decided not to run for a full term as governor, however, after some controversies and flagging poll numbers.