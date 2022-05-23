Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: BBC Newshour
DONATE
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: BBC Newshour
DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Local Coverage//Health

School counselors sound alarm on children's mental health04:54
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 23, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail

The mental health staff in Worcester Public Schools is petitioning the school committee for more funding to address what they say is an "alarming" crisis among students.

School counselors say they are unable to meet the mental health needs of students.

Lesli Suggs, the president and CEO of the Home for Little Wanderers, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to talk further about this.

This segment aired on May 23, 2022.

WBUR's Morning Edition

Rupa Shenoy Twitter Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…

Hafsa Quraishi Morning Edition Field Producer
Hafsa Quraishi is WBUR’s Morning Edition field producer.

More…

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
BBC Newshour
/00:00
Close