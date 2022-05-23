Advertisement
The mental health staff in Worcester Public Schools is petitioning the school committee for more funding to address what they say is an "alarming" crisis among students.
School counselors say they are unable to meet the mental health needs of students.
Lesli Suggs, the president and CEO of the Home for Little Wanderers, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to talk further about this.
This segment aired on May 23, 2022.